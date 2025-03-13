Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 95.8%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Austal Stock Performance

AUTLF stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Get Austal alerts:

Austal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.