Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 95.8%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Austal Stock Performance
AUTLF stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.
Austal Company Profile
