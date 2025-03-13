Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

