Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 55,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

