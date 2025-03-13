Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 3.32% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $759.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

