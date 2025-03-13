PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.15% of Sila Realty Trust worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

