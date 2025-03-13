PFG Advisors Has $1.73 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

