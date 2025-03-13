Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $242.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

