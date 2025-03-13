Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 8,245 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

