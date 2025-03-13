VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 727,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,535,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct comprises approximately 16.7% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth $733,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA APOC opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.