Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $376.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.17. The company has a market cap of $365.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

