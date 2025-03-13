IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.