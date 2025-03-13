IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFS stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

