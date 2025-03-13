110,323 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 208,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

