DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 1.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

