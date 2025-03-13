IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,623,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

ITOT stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $108.49 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

