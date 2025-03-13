IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

