Summit X LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO opened at $254.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.