Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. 558,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

