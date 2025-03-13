PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $329.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.