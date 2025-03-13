Summit X LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $154.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $138.31 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

