HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 27,973 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $82,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,059,000 after purchasing an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,682,000 after buying an additional 821,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.92%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

