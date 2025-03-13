Raymond James Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:NXR Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
