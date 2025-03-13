Raymond James Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:NXR Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.