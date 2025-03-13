Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for STKS Earnings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.46. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

