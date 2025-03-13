Analysts Issue Forecasts for NN’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.07. NN has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,928.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,894.29. The trade was a 34.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of NN by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

