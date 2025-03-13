Sidoti Csr Lifts Earnings Estimates for KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.98. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 510,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

