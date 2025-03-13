Sidoti Csr Lifts Earnings Estimates for KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
KLX Energy Services Price Performance
KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.98. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
