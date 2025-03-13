Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc Buys 542,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VSCO stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

