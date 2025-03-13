Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ayr Wellness Issued By Roth Capital

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.
AYR has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
About Ayr Wellness
Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.