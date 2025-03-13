Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ayr Wellness Issued By Roth Capital

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

AYR has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

