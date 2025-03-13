Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,606 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $372.92 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.80. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.