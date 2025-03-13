AGF Management Ltd. Takes $7.80 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $181.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

