PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

