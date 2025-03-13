Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.