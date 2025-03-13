PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,168 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,568 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,147 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 75,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

