CFO4Life Group LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.