Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Stock Up 4.6 %

INTC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.