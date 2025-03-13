iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

QUAL stock opened at $171.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

