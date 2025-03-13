NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.44 and a 12-month high of C$12.51.

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,075,000.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Further Reading

