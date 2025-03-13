Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,243,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 298,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $54.92 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.