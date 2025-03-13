Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

