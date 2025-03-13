Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $613.81 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

