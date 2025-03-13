Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 321 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $27,118,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

