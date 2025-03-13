Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

