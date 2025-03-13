Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Purchases 23,299 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 23,299 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $42,171.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,809.46. This represents a 90.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.54. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 536,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,126,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

