Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 1,290.1% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

SAXPY stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

