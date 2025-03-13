Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 1,180.0%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Genfit has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.55.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

