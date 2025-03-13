Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 1,180.0%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Genfit has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.55.
About Genfit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.