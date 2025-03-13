Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Up 1,012.5% in February

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,012.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
