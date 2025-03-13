Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Up 1,012.5% in February

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,012.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

