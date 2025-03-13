AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

