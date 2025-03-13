Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

