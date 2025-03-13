Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.