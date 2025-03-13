Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 10,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.