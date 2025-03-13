Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
